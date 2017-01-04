A’s reportedly reach out to Mark Trumbo

Oakland Athletics general manager Billy Beane appears to be uncharacteristically willing to open up the checkbook this offseason.

According to a report by Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports on Wednesday, the A’s have reached out to free agent slugger Mark Trumbo.

Trumbo, 30, batted .256/.316/.533 last season and led the majors with 47 home runs. He is also very familiar with the American League West, having played for the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim from 2010 to 2013 and for the Seattle Mariners in 2015.

The two-time All-Star Trumbo recently hit a snag in contract negotiations with his incumbent Baltimore Orioles. Assuming the two sides fail to iron things out, a power-hungry Oakland team would make for quite the intriguing landing spot, especially considering how close they came to reeling in another marquee free agent hitter this winter.