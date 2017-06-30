Report: Astros after starting pitching help

Weaknesses are few and far between for the MLB-best Houston Astros, but they still have at least one area in which they would like to improve.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported on Thursday that Houston is “out there looking for starting pitching.”

The Astros’ rotation actually has the MLB’s fourth-lowest ERA, per ESPN. But ace Dallas Keuchel recently went on the disabled list, joining Charlie Morton, who has been there since May, and Collin McHugh, who still has yet to pitch this season. It also stands to reason that mid-tier starters like Mike Fiers and Brad Peacock may be overperforming and could fall back to earth soon.

We heard in recent weeks that the Astros may be after this ex-All-Star pitcher, and the thought of a 54-26 team addressing perhaps their lone Achilles heel is a truly terrifying one indeed.