Report: Astros, Athletics have mutual interest in Sonny Gray trade

The Houston Astros’ hunt for rotation help may lead them to the doorstep of a division rival.

According to Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe, the Astros and Oakland Athletics have mutual interest in a deal centering around Oakland’s Sonny Gray. The 27-year-old right-hander has long been a target for the Astros, and the Athletics have spent time recently scouting Houston’s minor league system.

Gray’s ERA is an underwhelming 4.44, but his underlying numbers are superior and he is under team control through 2019, meaning he would not come cheap in any deal.

Gray was a reported target for the Astros during the offseason, but nothing ever came of it during the winter. With Houston looking like a World Series favorite, there may be more urgency and willingness to pull off a deal before the July 31 trade deadline on their part.

H/T MLB Trade Rumors