Astros looking for more bullpen help even after landing Tyler Clippard

The Houston Astros are interested in making more moves even after adding Tyler Clippard to their bullpen.

Houston acquired Clippard from the White Sox on Sunday for a player to be named later. The 32-year-old reliever is bouncing around a bit this season, as he went to Chicago in a deal with the Yankees, and now is heading to Houston.

Clippard struggled with the Yankees, posting a 4.95 ERA over 36.1 innings. But he did well putting together a 1.80 ERA in 10 innings with the White Sox.

Clippard slots into Houston’s bullpen somewhere between Ken Giles and Luke Gregerson. Considering their top three relievers are all right-handers, it makes sense that they would be interested in getting some left-handed help. That’s what FOX’s Ken Rosenthal says they want.

Source: #Astros continue to seek bullpen upgrades after adding Clippard and Liriano. Would like to add another left-handed reliever. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 14, 2017

The Astros’ desire to improve makes sense. Although they still have the best record in the AL, many of their competitors improved around the trade deadline, including both the Nats and Dodgers, which are the only other teams in MLB with winning percentages above .600.