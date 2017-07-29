Astros, Dodgers reportedly in pursuit of Zach Britton

Zach Britton could be a game-changer if he gets traded prior to the deadline, and a few teams would love to add him to their bullpen.

FOX’s Ken Rosenthal says the Los Angeles Dodgers are in pursuit of Britton:

Sources: #Dodgers’ three main targets are Darvish, Gray, Britton. Not necessarily in that order; decisions likely hinge on asking prices. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 29, 2017

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi says the Houston Astros also are pursuing Britton.

The Baltimore Orioles are an interesting case considering that they’re acting as buyers and sellers. They acquired Jeremy Hellickson in a trade with the Phillies, but they also are open to moving Britton.

Their interest in Hellickson makes some sense given how bad their rotation has been this year. And their openness to trading Britton makes some sense. Britton has lost some of his effectiveness because of his forearm issues this year. He is set to become a free agent after 2018, so if Baltimore does not think it will be able to re-sign him, it would make sense to trade him if they can get a nice return.

Britton has six saves and a 3.50 ERA with a 1.83 WHIP this season — way off from his Cy Young-contending numbers from a season ago.