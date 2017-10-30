Astros fan explains story behind stealing home run ball, throwing it back

The Houston Astros fan who stole Yasiel Puig’s home run ball out of a woman’s hands during Game 5 of the World Series and threw it back onto the field isn’t as much of a villain as we initially thought.

As it turns out, the man who threw the ball back is the brother-in-law of the woman he stole it from. Sarah Head told Yahoo Sports that she and her brother-in-law had discussed throwing the ball back, but she wanted to do it herself.

“I would have liked the opportunity to throw it back myself,” Head explained.

Kirk Head was immediately seen as one of the most cruel people to ever attend a baseball game, though the situation obviously wasn’t as bad as it looked. And when he was told what the internet was saying about him, Kirk offered no apologies.

“F— the Dodgers,” he said.

Kirk said there is no bad blood between him and his sister-in-law and that the two “hugged and made up” right after. However, Sarah may want to be compensated for Kirk robbing her of the opportunity to throw the ball back herself.

“We talked about giving her my Nolan Ryan signed bat and ball,” Kirk said.

Puig’s two-run homer gave the Dodgers a 12-11 lead in the top of the ninth. The Astros eventually came back to win in extra innings of arguably the most insane World Series game in history — just ask Twitter.