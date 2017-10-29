Astros fan steals home run ball, throws it back (Video)

Catching a home run ball in the World Series is one heck of a souvenir. That is, unless the person next to you steals the ball out of your hands and chucks it onto the field in disgust.

That’s exactly what happened during Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday night.

Yasiel Puig hit a 2-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to make it a 12-11 game in favor of the Houston Astros. One woman ended up with the home run ball, but a man two seats away took it out of her hands and threw it back onto the field:

That was … not cool.