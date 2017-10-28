Astros fans cheer, stand for Yuli Gurriel after suspension

Yuli Gurriel received plenty of support from Houston Astros fans following his suspension from MLB.

The first baseman was cheered when introduced prior to Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday night. He received loud cheers as well upon coming to the plate for his first at-bat of the game, just as he had been all series. Some fans even got out of their seats to applaud him with an ovation:

[VIDEO] Astros fans give Yuli Gurriel an ovation in support. Heartwarming. https://t.co/1pM0NMqCBI — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) October 29, 2017

And here was the reception he received during intros:

Cheers for first baseman Yuli Gurriel as he’s announced in the Astros’ starting lineup. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/mf2ByCqCfR — Hailey Branson-Potts (@haileybranson) October 29, 2017

Gurriel was suspended the first five games of the 2018 season for making a slant eyes gesture after homering off Dodgers starter Yu Darvish in Game 3 of the World Series. He will not appeal the suspension.