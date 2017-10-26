Astros GM predicted George Springer would hit home run in Game 2

George Springer played the role of hero for the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the World Series Wednesday night, and let’s just say he was more than overdue. While fans may have been concerned about their team’s leadoff hitter, Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow knew Springer would come around.

And he has witnesses.

Springer belted what ended up being a game-winning, two-run home run in the 11th inning. Luhnow’s brother, David Luhnow, tweeted after Houston’s win that Jeff predicted Springer would homer in Game 2.

True story: I emailed my brother @jluhnow, Astros GM, today worried about Springer. His reply: “Springer will homer tonight.” #Astros — David Luhnow (@davidluhnow) October 26, 2017

Springer tore the cover off the ball in the ALDS, but his bat was nearly silent in the ALCS against the New York Yankees. He managed just three hits, scored one run and drove in none in the seven-game series. He was hitless in Game 1 of the World Series but broke out with three hits in Game 2, including the game-winner.

While his handshake game still leaves plenty to be desired, Springer couldn’t have picked a better time to come alive. Luhnow apparently saw it coming.