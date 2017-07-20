Report: Astros ‘heating up’ Sonny Gray talks

The Houston Astros are reportedly stepping up their efforts to acquire Sonny Gray from the Oakland Athletics.

Jon Morosi of FOX Sports reported Thursday that Gray, one of the top starting pitchers available on the trade market, is the subject of escalating talks between the Astros and Athletics.

The Astros have long been linked to the 27-year-old, who has a 3.66 ERA in 15 starts for Oakland this season. Houston is seeking another starting pitcher, and Gray presents a young, controllable option who is just entering his prime and could provide a valuable secondary option to Dallas Keuchel.