Astros post hilarious MS Paint tweet

The Houston Astros are one with the memes and the memes are with them.

Amid rumors this week of Microsoft killing off their popular Paint app after over three decades, the Astros had a show of solidarity of sorts by tweeting out a Paint-style image of their lineup for Tuesday’s game against the Phillies.

Fortunately, it appears that MS Paint isn’t actually going anywhere after all. Regardless however, we still can very much enjoy this latest show of humor from the team with the best record in the American League.