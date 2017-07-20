Astros reportedly viewed as ‘most motivated suitor’ for Zach Britton

It sounds like the Houston Astros could be preparing to make a very big splash ahead of MLB’s trade deadline.

According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, rival evaluators reportedly see the Astros as the team most motivated to acquire closer Zach Britton from the Baltimore Orioles.

About the Zach Britton sweepstakes: Rival evaluators think the Astros may well be the most motivated suitor. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 20, 2017

Any Britton trade would likely start with at least top prospects Francis Martes or Kyle Tucker, perhaps even both. The lefty reliever would command a huge return, both due to his impeccable performances and the fact that he is under team control through 2018. Houston will definitely face competition for him, but if they’re willing to pay up, it could only be a matter of time before a deal comes together.