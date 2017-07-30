Report: Astros, Nationals most serious suitors for Justin Wilson

Detroit Tigers closer Justin Wilson is likely on the move in the next day, with two major suitors reportedly emerging.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals have emerged as the most serious suitors for the left-handed reliever in the last 24 hours.

Sources: Justin Wilson trade discussions have been most serious with #Astros and #Nationals in last 24 hours. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 30, 2017

Wilson has a 2.68 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 40.1 innings, making him a very attractive option as a late-inning lefty, particularly with the Baltimore Orioles asking a very high price for Zach Britton, the other coveted lefty reliever on the market. Wilson would fit in perfectly with Washington’s needs, at the very least.