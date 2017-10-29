Astros will not use Ken Giles as closer in Game 5

It’s too early to say whether Ken Giles has officially been demoted as Houston Astros closer, but we do know that he won’t serve in that role in Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch told the media that Giles will not be used in a save situation.

Astros manager AJ Hinch said he will give closer Ken Giles and his 27.00 ERA a breather tonight, and won;t use him in a save situation. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 29, 2017

Lance McCullers apparently is a possibility to be used out of the pen.

Lance McCullers, Jr. could be an option for the Astros' bullpen tonight; tentatively scheduled for Game 7. Ken Giles will not be the closer. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) October 29, 2017

Giles has been pretty awful all postseason. After recording 34 saves with a 2.30 ERA during the regular season, Giles has gone 0-2 with an 11.74 ERA in the playoffs. He’s allowed runs in six of his seven playoff appearances this year and just does not seem to be a good option for Houston anymore.