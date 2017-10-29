pixel 1
Sunday, October 29, 2017

Astros will not use Ken Giles as closer in Game 5

October 29, 2017
by Larry Brown

Ken Giles

It’s too early to say whether Ken Giles has officially been demoted as Houston Astros closer, but we do know that he won’t serve in that role in Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch told the media that Giles will not be used in a save situation.

Lance McCullers apparently is a possibility to be used out of the pen.

Giles has been pretty awful all postseason. After recording 34 saves with a 2.30 ERA during the regular season, Giles has gone 0-2 with an 11.74 ERA in the playoffs. He’s allowed runs in six of his seven playoff appearances this year and just does not seem to be a good option for Houston anymore.

