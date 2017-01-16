Report: Astros remain interested in trading for Sonny Gray

Could the Houston Astros be adding another All-Star to their rotation?

According to a report by Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports on Monday, the Astros have “remained in contact” with the Oakland A’s on right-hander Sonny Gray.

Sources: The #Astros, as they continue their search for a starting pitcher, have remained in contact with the #Athletics on Sonny Gray. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 16, 2017

It’s a prime buy-low opportunity for the 27-year-old as he struggled mightily in 2016, posting a 5-11 record with a 5.69 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 22 starts.

The Astros have already had quite the busy offseason, signing Carlos Beltran and Josh Reddick in free agency and trading for Brian McCann. But their rotation is somewhat shaky behind former AL Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel, who himself wasn’t spectacular in 2016.

With the depth of Houston’s farm system, trading for Gray, who is under team control through 2019, makes sense on a number of levels. Let’s just hope that the cuisine in Texas can agree with him.

