Astros turning their attention towards Justin Wilson?

With just a few days to go before the trade deadline, the Houston Astros appear to be calling an audible of sorts.

According to ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick on Thursday, the Astros may be the “most focused team” in the hunt for Detroit Tigers closer Justin Wilson, who now seems to be ahead of Baltimore Orioles closer Zach Britton on their wishlist.

The #Astros might be the most focused team in pursuit of #Tigers Justin Wilson. It appears he's moved ahead of Britton in their LHR search. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) July 27, 2017

The initial report linking Britton to Houston last week used similar language, but the market for the two-time All-Star is said to have cooled since then.

The American League-best Astros may have to get into a bidding war for the 29-year-old Wilson given how many teams are interested in him. But they could still wind up with more bang for their buck by acquiring a blue-collar guy like Wilson rather than by ponying up for a glittery name like Britton.