Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Bees swarm Padres batting cage as players run for cover (Video)

March 7, 2017
by Darryn Albert

The San Diego Padres got quite the unwelcome surprise on Tuesday.

As the Padres infielders were taking batting practice, a swarm of bees suddenly descended on the cage and sent them sprinting for cover.

AJ Cassavell of MLB.com shared video of the chaotic scene:

Bee invasions are nothing new in the sport of baseball, whether it be in the American League or in the National League. But a surprise swarm attacking a casual BP session in early March definitely can’t be a good omen for the Padres as they look to avoid a seventh consecutive losing season in 2017.


Comments

