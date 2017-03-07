Bees swarm Padres batting cage as players run for cover (Video)

The San Diego Padres got quite the unwelcome surprise on Tuesday.

As the Padres infielders were taking batting practice, a swarm of bees suddenly descended on the cage and sent them sprinting for cover.

AJ Cassavell of MLB.com shared video of the chaotic scene:

Bees swarmed the batting cage while the Padres infielders were taking batting practice Tuesday. Their reaction was about what you'd expect. pic.twitter.com/1Gkk1HTikm — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) March 7, 2017

Bee invasions are nothing new in the sport of baseball, whether it be in the American League or in the National League. But a surprise swarm attacking a casual BP session in early March definitely can’t be a good omen for the Padres as they look to avoid a seventh consecutive losing season in 2017.