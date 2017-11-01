Ben Reiter celebrates end of SI Jinx after Astros win World Series

The Sports Illustrated cover jinx is well and truly dead, or so it seems.

The Houston Astros won the World Series with a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night, a story that was somehow predicted in 2014 in a cover story by senior writer Ben Reiter that proclaimed Houston “your 2017 World Series champs.”

Reiter was eager to point it out once the final out was recorded.

THE JINX IS DEAD pic.twitter.com/d4OVj1BFcR — Ben Reiter (@BenReiter) November 2, 2017

Credit where due — the 2014 Houston Astros lost 92 games, and the notion that they’d contend this quickly seemed fanciful at the time. The fact that the cover features George Springer, who starred for the team in the World Series, only drives home how amazing it is.

That said, the Dodgers would probably say they were the ones jinxed thanks to their own SI cover.