Big Papi hilariously tries to get Magic Johnson to tamper with LeBron

Big Papi is a part of FOX/FS1’s MLB coverage, and there is no doubt that his personality has made their programs much more fun. That continued on Wednesday before Game 2 of the World Series when David Ortiz tried to get Magic Johnson to tamper regarding LeBron James.

Magic, who is a co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the President of Basketball Operations for the Lakers, joined FOX’s crew for a pre-game interview. Check out the funny exchange he had with Ortiz.

"What's it gonna take to bring LeBron to the Lakers?" —@davidortiz with the full-court press on @MagicJohnson

Via @MLBONFOX https://t.co/FC7j9w1k9c — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 25, 2017

The Lakers were fined this summer for tampering with Paul George. Magic had been warned by the NBA for tampering with George stemming from comments he made during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel.

This time around, Magic was much more careful when speaking on TV.