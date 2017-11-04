Report: Blue Jays expected to target Jay Bruce in free agency

The Toronto Blue Jays may have already identified their potential replacement for Jose Bautista.

Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe reported on Saturday that veteran outfielder Jay Bruce is “expected to draw interest” from Toronto in free agency.

The 30-year-old Bruce batted .254/.324/.508 with 36 home runs and 101 RBIs in 146 games combined between the New York Mets and the Cleveland Indians in 2017. The Blue Jays have also registered interest in him in the past.

This news comes on the heels of the Blue Jays officially declining Bautista’s option for the 2018 season, so Bruce, a power lefty bat and three-time All-Star in right field, makes a lot of sense for them to target.

