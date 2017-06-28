Blue Jays fan who threw beer can gets community service

The Toronto Blue Jays fan who threw beer at the Baltimore Orioles outfield during the 2016 AL Wild Card game will have to partake in community service — and avoid baseball stadiums for a while.

According to Jessica Smith Cross of the National Post, Ken Pagan, the fan accused of throwing the beer at Orioles outfielder Hyun Soo Kim, received a conditional discharge in court. That means that if Pagan performs 100 hours of community service and avoids MLB games in the next year, he will not be convicted.

Pagan’s lawyer successfully argued that the public humiliation endured over the last year should be taken into account as part of the punishment.

Pagan apologized in court to both Kim and baseball fans in general – an apology Kim accepted.

“I read it and I definitely accept his apology,” Kim said through a translator. “People make mistakes so, you know, I’m sure it’s not going to happen again.”

The incident happened in the bottom of the seventh inning of the game, which the Blue Jays ultimately went on to win.

