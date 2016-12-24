Ad Unit
Blue Jays reportedly have interest in Andrew McCutchen

December 24, 2016
by Grey Papke

Andrew McCutchen Pirates

Could Andrew McCutchen still be on the move?

While the Pittsburgh Pirates have publicly sought to cool the trade rumors surrounding the outfielder, some teams are reportedly still interested in trading for McCutchen, including the Toronto Blue Jays.

You could be forgiven for thinking the McCutchen trade talk was over, or at least set to cool down significantly. It sounded like the Pirates had gauged the market, didn’t get what they wanted, and were prepared to keep him. His name is going to keep coming up, though, probably to his frustration. A trade still seems unlikely going forward.


