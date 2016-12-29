Report: Blue Jays, Jose Bautista in ‘active’ negotiations

A reunion between Jose Bautista and the Toronto Blue Jays may be in the offing.

FOX Sports’s Jon Morosi reported Thursday that the Blue Jays are in “active contract discussions” with the outfielder’s representatives.

This is apparently what Bautista wanted all along. He likely didn’t receive the financial offers from other teams that would have convinced him to ultimately spurn Toronto, and it was probably only a matter of time before the Blue Jays fully engaged him again.

Bautista is coming off an injury-plagued 2016 in which he hit 22 homers and drove in 69 runs, hitting a modest .234 for Toronto.