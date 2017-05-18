Ad Unit
Thursday, May 18, 2017

Blue Jays suspend Kevin Pillar two games

May 18, 2017
by Larry Brown

Kevin Pillar

The Toronto Blue Jays have already taken disciplinary action against Kevin Pillar, suspending the center fielder two games for his use of a homophobic slur during Wednesday’s game.

Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi reports the news on the suspension.

Pillar used a gay slur towards an Atlanta Braves pitcher during the 7th inning after being upset over a tactic he felt contributed to his strike out. That sparked a bench-clearing incident.

Pillar issued an apology on Thursday for his actions, and the Blue Jays also sent a statement. With Toronto taking action against Pillar and showing no tolerance for his remark, MLB will likely feel there is no need for additional discipline.


