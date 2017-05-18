Blue Jays suspend Kevin Pillar two games

The Toronto Blue Jays have already taken disciplinary action against Kevin Pillar, suspending the center fielder two games for his use of a homophobic slur during Wednesday’s game.

Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi reports the news on the suspension.

Pillar used a gay slur towards an Atlanta Braves pitcher during the 7th inning after being upset over a tactic he felt contributed to his strike out. That sparked a bench-clearing incident.

Pillar issued an apology on Thursday for his actions, and the Blue Jays also sent a statement. With Toronto taking action against Pillar and showing no tolerance for his remark, MLB will likely feel there is no need for additional discipline.