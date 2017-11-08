Boston radio host rips ‘moron’ Roy Halladay over his death

A Boston sports radio host is under fire for his unforgiving, critical attitude towards Roy Halladay’s death.

Halladay died on Tuesday after crashing his plane into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida. He was 40. A day after he was pronounced dead, reports and video emerged saying that the two-time Cy Young Award winner was showboating in his plane before crashing.

Felger, who co-hosts “Felger and Mazz” with Tony Massarotti on 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston, ranted Wednesday about Halladay’s death. He disputed the idea that Halladay’s death was a tragedy, and instead called the pitcher a thrill-seeking “moron.”

“I’ve got no sympathy for you,” Felger said.

He challenged the lesser requirements of a sport pilot license required to fly the kind of plane Halladay had. He essentially described Halladay as a thrill-seeker who “got what he deserved.”

Felger also noted that Halladay’s wife did not want him flying.

You can hear the rant below: