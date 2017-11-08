pixel 1
header
Wednesday, November 8, 2017

Boston radio host rips ‘moron’ Roy Halladay over his death

November 8, 2017
by Larry Brown

Roy Halladay

A Boston sports radio host is under fire for his unforgiving, critical attitude towards Roy Halladay’s death.

Halladay died on Tuesday after crashing his plane into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida. He was 40. A day after he was pronounced dead, reports and video emerged saying that the two-time Cy Young Award winner was showboating in his plane before crashing.

Felger, who co-hosts “Felger and Mazz” with Tony Massarotti on 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston, ranted Wednesday about Halladay’s death. He disputed the idea that Halladay’s death was a tragedy, and instead called the pitcher a thrill-seeking “moron.”

“I’ve got no sympathy for you,” Felger said.

He challenged the lesser requirements of a sport pilot license required to fly the kind of plane Halladay had. He essentially described Halladay as a thrill-seeker who “got what he deserved.”

Felger also noted that Halladay’s wife did not want him flying.

You can hear the rant below:

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus