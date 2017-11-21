Brad Ausmus hired by Angels to front office position

Brad Ausmus has found a new job after spending the past four seasons as manager of the Tigers.

According to the Orange County Register, Ausmus will be a special assistant to the general manager for the Angels. His role will include assisting with scouting and evaluating players both inside and outside of the organization.

Ausmus was hired by the Tigers in 2013 and went on to lead them to a 314-332 regular season record. Detroit advanced to the postseason one time during that span.

In September, the Tigers announced Ausmus’ contract would not be extended and he would not return in 2018. Last month, Ausmus interviewed for the managerial position with the Red Sox, which ultimately went to Alex Cora.