Friday, August 11, 2017

Tigers manager has no explanation for Castellanos’ blunder

August 11, 2017
by Larry Brown

Nick Castellanos

Detroit Tigers third baseman Nick Castellanos committed one of the worst blunders on the bases we’ve seen in a while, and not even his manager could defend him for it.

Castellanos was on second base with one out and his Tigers trailing the Minnesota Twins 7-4 in the bottom of the 8th on Friday night. John Hicks drove a ball to deep right field that was hit far enough where Castellanos should have been able to tag up and advance with ease. Unfortunately Castellanos botched the situation.

The Tigers infielder went back to re-tag second thinking he left early, which led to him being thrown out at third when he decided to make a break for it a second time.

Here was his explanation for the play:

Tigers manager Brad Ausmus was asked about the blunder after the game and couldn’t even muster a defense of Castellanos.

There really wasn’t much for Ausmus to say about that one. You just hope by the time a player makes it to the big leagues they don’t do dumb things like that anymore. And if they do, you just have to hope they don’t ever do it again.

