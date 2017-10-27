Brad Peacock makes history in Game 3 save against Dodgers

Brad Peacock made history on Friday night in Houston and was the runaway story following the Astros’ 5-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the World Series.

Peacock entered the game in relief of Lance McCullers in the sixth with one out and runners on the corners. He allowed one run to score on a groundout and another on a wild pitch to make it 5-3. Beyond that, he shut the Dodgers down. Peacock allowed just one baserunner — Andre Ethier via a walk — in the remaining three innings he pitched.

His final stat line was no hits, no runs, one walk and four strikeouts over 3.2 innings for the save. Here’s the record he set:

Brad Peacock made @MLB history tonight, with first hitless save of 3+ IP in #WorldSeries since save became official stat in 1969. @astros — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) October 28, 2017

Brad Peacock is the first #WorldSeries reliever since 1984 to get 11+ outs while allowing just one baserunner pic.twitter.com/mjDADKHq1K — Baseball Reference (@baseball_ref) October 28, 2017

Peacock threw mostly fastballs, acknowledging after the game that his slider hasn’t been where he wanted it.

Brad Peacock threw 53 pitches. All but 6 were classified as fastballs by MLBAM — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) October 28, 2017

Though he allowed the two inherited runners to score, the Astros couldn’t have asked much more from Peacock. He shut the Dodgers down completely after the sixth and gave the rest of the bullpen a break. It was an extremely valuable performance.