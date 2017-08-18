Brandon Crawford gave Phillies writer funny gift after hitting him with throw

Brandon Crawford sure knows how to extend an olive branch.

Before Thursday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies, the San Francisco Giants shortstop accidentally hit Phillies beat writer Jim Salisbury in the groin with an errant toss during batting practice. As his way of saying “my bad,” Crawford offered a fitting gift to Salisbury — an autographed jockstrap.

Good sport Brandon Crawford sent a peace offering to @JSalisburyCSN after accidentally drilling him in the fruit bowl during BP. pic.twitter.com/xWlm3KcIDV — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) August 18, 2017

The forces of good karma must’ve been on Crawford’s side, as the Giants went on to defeat the Phillies 5-4. Perhaps Pedro Alvarez could learn a thing or two.

Image via FOX Sports San Diego on YouTube