Ad Unit
Friday, August 18, 2017

Brandon Crawford gave Phillies writer funny gift after hitting him with throw

August 18, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Brandon Crawford sure knows how to extend an olive branch.

Before Thursday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies, the San Francisco Giants shortstop accidentally hit Phillies beat writer Jim Salisbury in the groin with an errant toss during batting practice. As his way of saying “my bad,” Crawford offered a fitting gift to Salisbury — an autographed jockstrap.

The forces of good karma must’ve been on Crawford’s side, as the Giants went on to defeat the Phillies 5-4. Perhaps Pedro Alvarez could learn a thing or two.

Image via FOX Sports San Diego on YouTube

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus