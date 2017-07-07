Brandon Finnegan has surgery after tearing labrum in away-from-field fall

The Cincinnati Reds are stumbling their way through a 37-48 campaign that has them currently dead last in the NL Central, and now they have an unfortunate non-baseball injury to add to their list of woes.

MLB.com’s Mark Sheldon says Friday that Reds lefty Brandon Finnegan had surgery to repair a torn right labrum he suffered in a fall away from the field.

Finnegan had surgery to repair the torn labrum in his right (non-throwing) shoulder. He had a fall away from the field and was hurt #reds — Mark Sheldon (@m_sheldon) July 7, 2017

The 24-year-old Finnegan had gone 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 16 strikeouts in four starts for the Reds this season.

The Reds have certainly had some strange injury breaks in the last several months, and losing a quality young left-hander in an aging, righty-heavy, and otherwise awful rotation definitely won’t help matters any.

Image via MLB on YouTube