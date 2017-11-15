Report: Braves will lose prospects as part of punishment

The Atlanta Braves will be losing some prospects signed in the international market as part of the penalty for their multitude of violations, according to a report.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal says that while MLB still has not ruled on the Braves’ case, a penalty will include the loss of prospects signed out of Latin Ameria. It’s unknown which prospects the Braves would lose, but the group could include Kevin Maitan, a teenage shortstop whom the team signed last summer for $4.25 million.

Early last month, John Coppolella resigned as the Braves’ GM amid an investigation into allegations of multiple rule breaking with international free agents. The allegations reportedly included bundling bonuses; under-the-table deals; and pre-draft deals struck in advance.

The Braves have already begun to move forward in a new direction, as they announced the hiring of former Toronto Blue Jays GM Alex Anthopoulos as the team’s new GM.