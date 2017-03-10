Report: Braves, Pirates have made offers to Angel Pagan

Veteran outfielder Angel Pagan still remains unsigned for the 2017 season, but it’s not due to a lack of interest.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports Friday that the Atlanta Braves and the Pittsburgh Pirates are among many teams to make offers to Pagan. However, Pagan still has yet to find an offer acceptable to him and is continuing to play for his native Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic for the time being.

Braves, Pirates are among many teams to make offers to Angel Pagan. So far none acceptable. In meantime he's playing for PR — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 10, 2017

Pagan told reporters on Thursday that he had received minor league offers but was unwilling to accept them.

“I just feel I don’t need to be fighting for a job,” said the two-time World Series champion, per Andrew Baggarly of the Mercury News. “I’m a winning player. I’m healthy. You’ll see it in the baseball classic. I just want to earn the respect that I deserve. That’s all.”

Pagan was still productive with the San Francisco Giants in 2016, batting .277/.331/.418 with 12 home runs, 55 RBIs, 15 stolen bases, and one RKO. But as a soon-to-be 36-year-old in an MLB where outfielders aren’t hard to come by, Pagan may ultimately have to relent if he wants a contract for next season.

Image via KNBR on YouTube

UPDATE: Heyman also adds that Pagan had an agreement with the Baltimore Orioles fall through after an issue with his physical.