Braves reportedly very open to Julio Teheran trade

The Atlanta Braves are quietly putting together their best season in years, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they are closed for business this trade deadline.

According to a report by ESPN’s Buster Olney on Sunday, rival executives say the Braves are “very open” to trade offers for ace righty Julio Teheran.

Teheran, 26, has had a mediocre year with a 7-6 record, a 4.79 ERA, and 75 strikeouts in 18 starts. But he is under team control through 2020, so this could be a prime buy-low opportunity for any interested parties.

The Braves were singing quite a different tune at last year’s deadline. But with Teheran a year older and moderately struggling, he could be on the move, and we have an idea of what Atlanta might want in return.