Report: Brett Anderson agrees to deal with Cubs

The Chicago Cubs appear to have added a new pitcher to their staff.

FOX’s Ken Rosenthal reports that the Cubs and free agent pitcher Brett Anderson have agreed to a deal. The deal is pending a physical.

Anderson tweeted earlier in the day that he was headed to Chicago:

Wheels up to Chicago…I bet it's cold there. — Brett Anderson (@BrettAnderson35) January 23, 2017

Anderson, 28, can be a very effective pitcher, but injuries are his issue. He pitched 180.1 innings in 2015 for the Dodgers, but just 11.1 innings last season because of back, wrist and finger problems.

The Cubs will hope to get something out of the experience southpaw.