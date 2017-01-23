Ad Unit
Report: Brett Anderson agrees to deal with Cubs

January 23, 2017
by Larry Brown

The Chicago Cubs appear to have added a new pitcher to their staff.

FOX’s Ken Rosenthal reports that the Cubs and free agent pitcher Brett Anderson have agreed to a deal. The deal is pending a physical.

Anderson tweeted earlier in the day that he was headed to Chicago:

Anderson, 28, can be a very effective pitcher, but injuries are his issue. He pitched 180.1 innings in 2015 for the Dodgers, but just 11.1 innings last season because of back, wrist and finger problems.

The Cubs will hope to get something out of the experience southpaw.


