Tuesday, August 1, 2017

Brett Anderson has hilarious tweet about Sonny Gray trade

August 1, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Brett Anderson

Sonny Gray is getting the jokes from one of his former teammates now that he is en route to New York.

Free agent pitcher Brett Anderson posted this funny tweet on Tuesday in reaction to the news that Gray had been traded to the Yankees:

It goes without saying that No. 2 belonged to Yankees great Derek Jeter and was retired by the team earlier this year, so that definitely won’t be happening.

Anderson and Gray played together on the Oakland Athletics during Gray’s rookie season in 2013, and it’s great to see that Anderson’s time-honored tradition of tweet-clowning his ex-teammates is pressing onward.

Comments

