Report: Brewers to acquire Neil Walker

The Milwaukee Brewers, still right in the thick of the NL Central race, are reportedly shoring up for the stretch run.

According to reports, the Brewers will acquire second baseman Neil Walker from the New York Mets.

Sources: #Mets close to trading 2B Neil Walker to the #Brewers. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 12, 2017

The 31-year-old Walker is a career .272 hitter. He’s at .264 with 10 home runs in 2017, though he’s only a year removed from a campaign in which he slugged 23 home runs and hit .282.

Jonathan Villar, Milwaukee’s primary second baseman, has hit just .222 this season, making the position something of a black hole for Milwaukee. That’s why they were interested in another second baseman and ultimately landed Walker.