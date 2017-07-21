Report: Brewers aggressively pursuing Justin Wilson

The Milwaukee Brewers seem to have zeroed in on their new bullpen messiah.

Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reports on Friday that the Brewers are “aggressive” in trade talks with the Detroit Tigers for closer Justin Wilson.

The Milwaukee #Brewers, hanging on for dear life in the NL Central, have been aggressive in talks with #Tigers for veteran Justin Wilson. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 21, 2017

The 29-year-old lefty Wilson has a 2.75 ERA with 10 saves in 12 opportunities for the Tigers this season. He is under team control through 2018.

Nearly half the league is said to be in on Wilson with less than two weeks to go before the trade deadline. But the Brewers have blown the third-most saves in the National League in 2017 (according to ESPN), so it makes sense that they would be dogged in their pursuit of an upgrade.