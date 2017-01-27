Report: Brewers emerging as possible Matt Wieters suitor

As the MLB free agent market continues to thin, the top remaining options are attracting more and more interest.

According to a report by Tommy Stokke of FanRag Sports on Friday, the Milwaukee Brewers “have emerged as a potential suitor” for four-time All-Star catcher Matt Wieters.

The 30-year-old Wieters finished ninth among catchers in home runs (17) and eighth in RBIs (66) in 2016. He is also a former two-time Gold Glover.

The Brewers could use a player of that skillset after trading Jonathan Lucroy away last trade deadline. Manny Piña and Andrew Susac are projected to rotate backstop duties in 2017, while Milwaukee also acquired defensive specialist Jett Bandy from the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in December.

He might not be the perfect fit for a rebuilding roster, but Wieters would be a big improvement for the Brewers if they can manage to stave off the desires of this former National League MVP.