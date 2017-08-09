Brewers reportedly have interest in Ian Kinsler

The Milwaukee Brewers are a team to keep an eye on regarding Ian Kinsler.

The Detroit Tigers became sellers at the trade deadline, dealing J.D. Martinez to Arizona and then Justin Wilson and Alex Avila to the Cubs. They would have liked to trade off even more pieces, like Kinsler or Justin Verlander, but nothing materialized. However, don’t close the door on a potential Kinsler trade.

FOX MLB reporter Ken Rosenthal says the Tigers placed Kinsler on revocable trade waivers.

Sources: #Tigers’ Kinsler on revocable trade waivers. Owed just over $3M for rest of season, plus $10M club option or $5M buyout for 2018. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 9, 2017

He says the Brewers have interest in the second baseman.

#Brewers remain interested in Kinsler, but on his 10-team no-trade list, sources say. Villar .605 OPS; Sogard 2-for-33 since coming off DL. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 9, 2017

The hurdle there could be Kinsler’s no-trade clause, which he would have to agree to waive in order for the sides to make a deal if he’s claimed.

The Dodgers were a team interested in Kinsler, but they didn’t trade for him. The Brewers have also been connected to the infielder since July despite not making a deal.

Kinsler is batting .245/.324/.388 this season, which is well below his usual levels of production. Still, he would probably help the Brewers, who are 1.5 games behind the Cubs in the NL Central race.