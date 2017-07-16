Ad Unit
Sunday, July 16, 2017

Report: Brewers have interest in JA Happ

July 16, 2017
by Darryn Albert

A rotation relying mostly on young and/or unproven arms is interested in acquiring a veteran innings-eater.

Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports on Sunday that the Milwaukee Brewers are interested Toronto Blue Jays lefty J.A. Happ, though it is apparently “highly unlikely” that he gets dealt. Rosenthal also links the Brewers with Oakland A’s righty Sonny Gray, which had previously been reported.

Happ, 34, hasn’t quite looked like the 20-game winner he was in 2016. But he has managed a solid (if unspectacular) year with a 3-6 record, a 3.54 ERA, and 60 Ks in 11 starts (also missing time with an elbow injury in April and May).

However unlikely though, at least a trade to dairy-rich Wisconsin would probably better suit Happ’s milk needs.

