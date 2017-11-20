Report: Brewers show interest in Jake Arrieta

The Milwaukee Brewers want to contend again in 2018, and they feel they need a frontline starter to do it.

Jon Morosi of FOX Sports reported Monday that the Brewers have signaled their interest in free agent pitcher Jake Arrieta.

Source: #Brewers showing interest in free agent Jake Arrieta. With Jimmy Nelson expected to miss portion of 2018 after shoulder surgery, team is looking for top-of-the-rotation upgrades. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 20, 2017

#Brewers had payrolls in excess of $100 million earlier this decade; at present, commitments are ~ $32 million before arbitration raises, per Spotrac. They drew 2.6 million fans in 2017 and have the capacity to make a major addition. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 20, 2017

As noted, Jimmy Nelson, the team’s top starter last season, will miss a good part of the year with a shoulder injury, so there’s a void at the top of the rotation. Arrieta will not come cheap — even if Milwaukee has a willingness to make a big move, it remains to be seen exactly how much they’re willing to pay.