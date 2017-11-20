pixel 1
Report: Brewers show interest in Jake Arrieta

by Grey Papke

The Milwaukee Brewers want to contend again in 2018, and they feel they need a frontline starter to do it.

Jon Morosi of FOX Sports reported Monday that the Brewers have signaled their interest in free agent pitcher Jake Arrieta.

As noted, Jimmy Nelson, the team’s top starter last season, will miss a good part of the year with a shoulder injury, so there’s a void at the top of the rotation. Arrieta will not come cheap — even if Milwaukee has a willingness to make a big move, it remains to be seen exactly how much they’re willing to pay.

