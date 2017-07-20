Report: Brewers have interest in Justin Verlander

The Milwaukee Brewers have reportedly made some calls about starting pitcher Justin Verlander.

According to Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press, the Brewers have made their interest in the Detroit Tigers pitcher known. The Chicago Cubs are also still interested despite the fact that they have already acquired Jose Quintana from the Chicago White Sox.

On Justin Verlander: The Brewers are interested, I'm told, and the Cubs are said to be still monitoring the situation. — anthony fenech (@anthonyfenech) July 20, 2017

It’s not clear whether Verlander would approve a trade to Milwaukee, as he has 10-5 rights, meaning he can block a deal to any team if he wishes to.

Verlander has drawn only modest trade interest, in large part thanks to a subpar year and a hefty contract. Something might get done if the Tigers are willing to eat some money.