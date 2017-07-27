Brewers showing interest in Curtis Granderson

The New York Mets already shipped out one player, so the Milwaukee Brewers are figuring why not see if they’re willing to trade some others.

According to FOX MLB reporter Ken Rosenthal, the Brewers have shown interest in Curtis Granderson.

Sources: #Brewers have shown interest in #Mets’ Granderson. Talks have yet to advance. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 27, 2017

Granderson is batting just .223, though his on-base percentage (.325) and slugging percentage (.450) are respectable. He is in the final year of his current deal and set to become a free agent, which would make him an outfielder rental.

Granderson had been splitting time in the Mets’ outfield. But with Lucas Duda headed to Tampa Bay, Jay Bruce could move to first, giving the Mets more of an open spot for Granderson. Still, since the Mets are so far behind in the NL playoff race, it would make sense to trade him if they can get anything in return.