Brian Cashman does not dismiss Carlos Beltran as potential manager

Could the New York Yankees turn to a freshly-retired player to manage their ballclub? General manager Brian Cashman isn’t outright saying no.

Longtime MLB outfielder Carlos Beltran announced his retirement on Monday, and he said he would be interested in talking to the Yankees — where he played from 2014 to 2016 — about their vacant managerial position.

The 40-year-old Beltran has no coaching experience whatsoever, but Cashman didn’t outright dismiss Beltran’s managerial credentials when asked on Monday.

“I am aware of his interest in managing in the future,” Cashman said, via Andrew Marchand of ESPN. “I’ll leave it at that for right now.

“I’ve had a number of dialogues with Carlos and I that I would consider friendly. I think we have a personal and professional relationship. I know he has aspirations to manage. I’m not going to talk about who our potential candidates until we present those candidates to the media conference calls after the interviews go through.”

Beltran has weighed in on other managerial vacancies, but it would be quite the surprise for him to get anywhere near this job. The Yankees are tough to manage, and the glare of the media is intense — Cashman may want to go with a more proven hand.