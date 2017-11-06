Brian Cashman explains why Yankees parted ways with Joe Girardi

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman spoke for the first time Monday about why he chose to part ways with former manager Joe Girardi.

Speaking with reporters, Cashman made it sound like Girardi had some issues communicating with his players, which was the reason he was ultimately not brought back as Yankees manager — and that it had nothing to do with his ill-informed decision to not challenge a hit by pitch in Game 2 of the ALDS against Cleveland.

Brian Cashman said that his issues were with Joe Girardi's ability to "engage, communicate and connect with playing personnel." — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) November 6, 2017

Brian Cashman said that the ALDS Game 2 challenge "had nothing to do with the decision making here." — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) November 6, 2017

Cashman’s wish list for the next manager may have also hinted at some of Girardi’s flaws.

Brian Cashman said that he wants a manager "who's willing to push back & have open discourse," and is the right fit, regardless of age. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) November 6, 2017

Girardi made clear when his contract expired that the decision to leave the Yankees was not his own. Perhaps the manager was having difficulty getting through to his increasingly young team, and Cashman saw fit to use the opportunity to make a clean break.