Brian Wilson attempting MLB comeback as beardless knuckleballer

If it takes a mid-life crisis for Brian Wilson to get back in the MLB, so be it.

According to Tim Brown of Yahoo! Sports on Wednesday, the three-time All-Star reliever is attempting to resume his pitching career as a knuckleballer. Brown also shared an image of Wilson throwing a bullpen session without his signature beard but with the unmistakable flutterball grip.

Wilson, who will be 35 in March, last pitched in the league in 2014, going 2-4 with a 4.66 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 61 relief appearances for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was also said to be attempting a comeback prior to last season.

Though he does already have two Tommy John surgeries under his belt, perhaps embracing baseball’s version of going acoustic will help the quirky righty successfully pull off his return to the big leagues this time around.

H/T theScore