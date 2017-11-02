Audio from 911 call over Bruce Maxwell gun arrest released

Audio from a 911 phone call made that led to the arrest of Oakland A’s catcher Bruce Maxwell has been released.

TMZ Sports shared audio from the call on Thursday, which you can hear below. In the call, a woman tells the operator that she went to the front door at Maxwell’s apartment to deliver his Postmates order. She says Maxwell had a gun pointed at her when she opened the door.

The woman sounded legitimately shaken and concerned in her phone call.

Maxwell was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 28 and booked by Scottsdale Police for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.

Maxwell, 26, is known for being the first MLB player to kneel during the national anthem.