Bryce Harper charges mound after being hit by pitch (Video)

Tempers flared during the eighth inning of Monday’s game between the Giants and Nationals after Bryce Harper was hit by a pitch.

In the top half of the inning, Harper came to the plate with two outs and no one on base. The first pitch from Strickland hit Harper in the right hip. An irate Harper pointed his bat at the pitcher before tossing it to the side. He proceeded to charge the mound and throw his batting helmet. Harper and Strickland then exchanged punches near the pitcher’s mound. Here’s video of the incident:

Hunter Strickland drilled Bryce Harper and punched him in the face when Harper charger him pic.twitter.com/7QNliRl55K — That Dude (@cjzer0) May 29, 2017

*Glass Shatters* OH MY GOD IT'S JEFF SAMARDZIJA'S IM ABOUT TO DO SOMETHING AWKWARD MUSIC pic.twitter.com/wior3f7TY5 — B1G Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) May 29, 2017

Both dugouts cleared and there was a scrum in the middle of the diamond. Both Harper and Strickland were ejected by home plate umpire Brian Gorman.