Bryce Harper hints he wants to play with Kris Bryant, sign with Cubs?

Bryce Harper has heard the rumblings that he wants to sign with the Chicago Cubs when he becomes a free agent following the 2018 season, and he has downplayed them anytime the subject comes up. However, he did nothing to cool the speculation with a social media post on Tuesday.

With the Cubs visiting the Nationals this week, Harper shared a photo on Instagram of himself with Kris Bryant and the two star players’ better halves. Harper and Bryant both grew up in Las Vegas and were on the same Little League Team. Check out the hashtag:

“Just two Vegas boys living out our dream with the ones we love! This is what it’s all about..What a time to be alive #MLB #702 #Back2BackOneDay,” Harper wrote.

Harper is smart enough to know that the hashtag #Back2BackOneDay is going to get people talking. Granted, that doesn’t necessarily mean Harper wants to sign with the Cubs. He could just be hoping that he and Bryant, who are 24 and 25 respectively, end up on the same team at some point in what should be two very lengthy and successful MLB careers.

It’s human nature for Harper to want to play with his buddy, but even he probably doesn’t know where he’ll end up playing in 2019. With the kind of money he is expected to make if he hits the free agent market, there are only a few teams that could afford signing him. Bryant is under team control with the Cubs through 2021, but he could actually end up being one of the reasons Chicago can’t afford to sign Harper.

H/T Hardball Talk