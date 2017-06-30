Bryce Harper remains in game despite leg issue

The Washington Nationals and their fans appear to have dodged a bullet on Friday.

Bryce Harper appeared to suffer some sort of leg injury while running out a grounder against the Chicago Cubs. Harper hit into a fielder’s choice in the first inning of Friday’s game and went down after running through first:

Here's Bryce Harper going down. He's hobbled but staying in the game. pic.twitter.com/NrzBSRWnGC — Holden Kushner (@Holdenradio) July 1, 2017

Harper was examined by the Nationals’ trainer but decided to stay in the game.

This will be a situation to watch. Just because Harper remained in the game doesn’t mean he might not find some soreness later that could result in him missing time to heal.

Harper is batting .314 with 18 home runs and 58 RBIs this season and remains a major force in Washington’s lineup.