Friday, June 30, 2017

Bryce Harper remains in game despite leg issue

June 30, 2017
by Larry Brown

Bryce Harper

The Washington Nationals and their fans appear to have dodged a bullet on Friday.

Bryce Harper appeared to suffer some sort of leg injury while running out a grounder against the Chicago Cubs. Harper hit into a fielder’s choice in the first inning of Friday’s game and went down after running through first:

Harper was examined by the Nationals’ trainer but decided to stay in the game.

This will be a situation to watch. Just because Harper remained in the game doesn’t mean he might not find some soreness later that could result in him missing time to heal.

Harper is batting .314 with 18 home runs and 58 RBIs this season and remains a major force in Washington’s lineup.


